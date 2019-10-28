iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3,662.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.24 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

