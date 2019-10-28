iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 110,971 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,995,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,705,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 431,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,926. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.