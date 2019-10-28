iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWB traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $168.25. 34,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $168.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

