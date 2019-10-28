iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $163.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.