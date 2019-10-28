iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,249. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.03 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

