iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $165.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7434 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

