iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after acquiring an additional 335,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,956,000 after acquiring an additional 221,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,645,000 after acquiring an additional 897,000 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.56. 841,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

