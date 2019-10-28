iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $115.73. 17,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

