iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,983.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,272 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5853 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.