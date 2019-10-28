Italo Price Hits $0.0097 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market cap of $30,962.00 and $99.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Italo has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00212418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01479663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00114444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,196,768 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

