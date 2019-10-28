Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

