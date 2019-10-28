Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.82 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DSSI. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $105,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.