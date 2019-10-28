Jetcoin Market Cap Achieves $142,621.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $142,621.00 and approximately $31,606.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.