Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.56

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00210164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.01460466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00126594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

