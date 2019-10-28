Jibrel Network Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $10,477.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.73 or 0.05493818 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

