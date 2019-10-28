JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in JMP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JMP Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

