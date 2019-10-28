JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:JMP remained flat at $$3.40 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

