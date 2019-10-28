Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $36,761.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $36,761.00 and approximately $692.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

