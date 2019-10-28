JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.00 ($53.49).

ETR:JST opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.20 and its 200-day moving average is €29.44. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 52-week high of €36.25 ($42.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $382.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

