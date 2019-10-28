JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.00 ($53.49).

Shares of JST stock opened at €26.20 ($30.47) on Monday. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 12 month high of €36.25 ($42.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.44.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

