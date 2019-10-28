JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.66, approximately 4,174 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.90% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

