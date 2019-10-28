JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.53.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

