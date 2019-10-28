JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

