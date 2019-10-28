K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MWK stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Mohawk Group Holdings has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

