K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,755 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

