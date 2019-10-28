K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $148.92 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

