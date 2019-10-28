K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of ETR:SDF traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, hitting €13.38 ($15.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

