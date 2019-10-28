Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 7.9%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.51 and last traded at $108.63, approximately 199,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 122,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $95,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,350 shares of company stock worth $3,678,460 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

