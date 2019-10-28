Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Trading Down 2%

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.98 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 9,675,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,717% from the average session volume of 343,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.72).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 41.17 and a current ratio of 41.65.

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Hosking 423,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

