KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KAZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 680 ($8.89).

LON KAZ opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.59. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

