KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 10.7%

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

