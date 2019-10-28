Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.55. 3,156,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

