Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $371.24. 590,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.90 and a 200-day moving average of $360.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

