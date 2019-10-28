Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,800 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 140.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,328. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $44.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

