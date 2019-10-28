KekCoin Trading Up 48.8% Over Last Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $386,460.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009835 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025197 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010252 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.01882438 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000581 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.