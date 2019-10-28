Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

KEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KEL traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.05. The company had a trading volume of 160,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,044. The company has a market capitalization of $567.44 million and a PE ratio of 30.70. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,010,553.49. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Insiders have acquired a total of 191,100 shares of company stock worth $526,602 over the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

