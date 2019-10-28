Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

In other news, CEO Don D. Jennings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $46,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Textor bought 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $70,168.40. Insiders acquired 13,877 shares of company stock valued at $118,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

