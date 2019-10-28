Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 86,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

