KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 4,956,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,878. Apache has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after buying an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 90.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after buying an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

