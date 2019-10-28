Kforce (KFRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.65-0.67 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Kforce has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $951.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $323,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KFRC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

