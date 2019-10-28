Killam Apartment REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.52. 101,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.