Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) received a $89.00 target price from Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $89.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of KRC remained flat at $$82.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 827,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,860. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

