Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 2,860 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $221,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. 57,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -780.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

