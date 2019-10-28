Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.