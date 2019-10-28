Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 4,055,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

