Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.24. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,514,453 shares changing hands.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1297858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$37,781.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,296.56. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.79, for a total value of C$135,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at C$983,239.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,780 shares of company stock worth $818,970.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.