Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.49.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.