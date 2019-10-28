Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $67,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.73. 14,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.44. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.90.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

