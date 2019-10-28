Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 805,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

