Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

